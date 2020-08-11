3D Realms to Host Digital Event Realms Deep in September - News

3D Realms announced it will host a digital event called Realms Deep 2020 from September 5 to 6. It will feature world premieres, special guests, and more. You will be able to watch live on Twitch from 11am PT / 2pm ET to 4pm PT / 7pm ET each of the two days.

"Realms Deep 2020 gives us the chance to highlight what we’re working on while showcasing all the badass projects our friends are cooking up," said 3D Realms vice president Frederik Schreiber. "It’s been a strange year, but we want to treat this as an awesome casual hangout with our fans and friends."

A Realms Deep 2020 Steam sale will run from September 3 to 7.

Here is a list of what is confirmed for Realms Deep 2020:

orld premieres from, 3D Realms and 1C Entertainment, a brand new dark fantasy first-person shooter, and multiple new games. Plus game reveals from: New Blood Interactive (DUSK, Amid Evil, Gloomwood, ULTRAKILL) NightDive Studios (System Shock, DOOM 64, Turok remasters) Running with Scissors (the POSTAL series) And many, many more (more than 40 games in all)

See what’s new with games like: The Adventures of Square (BigBrik Games) Brutal Fate (SGtMarkIV) Core Decay (Ivar Hill) Dread X Collection (Dread X) Fallen Angels Hell Hunt (T19 Games) Hellbound (Nimble Giant Entertainment / Saibot Studios) Hellscreen (Hellscreen Games) Hedon (Zan) ROT Limitless Hunger (Zidlyx) Nightmare Reaper (Blazing Bit games) Paradox Vector (Schmidt Workshops) Prodeus (Humble Games / Bounding Box Software) Retchid (From Beneath Software) SCP: Blackout (Mahelyk) Warfork (Team Forbidden) And many more

Candid conversations with gaming icons including: American McGee (id Software, American McGee’s Alice) Chuck Jones (3D Realms, Valve) Cliff Bleszinski (Unreal, Gears of War) John Romero (DOOM, Empire of Sin) Jon St. John (voice actor for Duke Nukem) Stephan Weyte (voice actor for Caleb in Blood) Tim Willits (id Software, Saber Interactive)



