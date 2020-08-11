This Week's Xbox Deals With Gold - Doom Eternal, Fallout 4, Forza Horizon 3, Overwatch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 246 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through Tuesday, August 18 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|7 Days to Die
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|8-Bit Armies
|Xbox One Game
|90%
|DWG*
|Animus – Stand Alone
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Arkane Anniversary Collection
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Beholder Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG*
|Best of 2019
|Xbox One Game
|15%
|Spotlight Sale
|Blacksad: Under the Skin
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG*
|Bombfest
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|DWG*
|Brunch Club
|Xbox One Game
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|Carnival Games
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Cyber Complex
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dishonored 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dishonored The Complete Collection
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Deluxe Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dishonored: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|DOOM
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|DOOM Slayers Collection
|Xbox One Game
|55%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fallout 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fallout 4: Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Forza Horizon 3 Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|Forza Horizon 3 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Genesis Alpha One
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|GreedFall
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|HoPiKo
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|KAMIKO
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG*
|Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG*
|Metro Exodus
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|Monochrome Order
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG*
|n Verlore Verstand
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG*
|Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Outbreak: The Nightmare Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Overwatch Legendary Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|Prey
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Revenant Dogma
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Riddled Corpses EX
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Super Night Riders
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tanky Tanks
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Station
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG*
|The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG*
|Valfaris & Slain Double Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|Whispering Willows
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Wolfenstein: The New Order
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Xenon Valkyrie+
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
Xbox 360 Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Avatar: TLA: TBE
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Darksiders
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Fallout 3
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mars: War Logs
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Panzer Elite (not available in US)
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|RAGE
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Stacking
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Thunder Wolves
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG*
|Zombie Driver HD
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG*
