Switch vs Wii Sales Comparison - Switch Closes the Gap in July 2020

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Wii.
Switch Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 630,818 - Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 5,086,238 - Switch
Total Lead: 6,574,115 - Wii
Switch Total Sales: 62,078,875
Wii Total Sales: 68,652,990
July 2020 is the 41st month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the Switch closed the gap by 630,818 units when you align the launches of the two consoles. In the last 12 months the Switch has outsold the Wii by 5.09 million units. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 6.57 million units.
The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.
The 41st month for the Nintendo Switch is July 2020 and for the Wii it is March 2010. The Switch has sold 62.08 million units, while the Wii sold 68.65 million units during the same timeframe.
The Wii sold 101.63 million units worldwide during its lifetime. The Switch needs to sell another 39.55 million units to outsell the Wii.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Now we're seeing the tables starting to turn. The Wii will still put up a fight until its next holiday season, but once it enters its 5th year (2011), that'll be all she wrote and it'll be full steam ahead for the Switch.
Won't be long now until Switch puts Wii in its rear view mirror permanently. Switch might take the lead by end of year, then Wii should take the lead back the next quarter for its holiday, but next year Switch should close the gap and certainly in the Fall of next year take the lead for good, it may even take the lead for good next Summer.
Hmm, it looks more andmore likely, that Switch may take the lead again after the holidays - until the Wii reaches it's holidays.
Not sure the Wii can retake the lead considering how well the Switch is selling.
The Wii has another very strong holiday. But if the Switch keeps this insane momentum into the next year it can stay ahead.
gap closed by 630k against the Wii in July alone. That's just crazy, and means that the Switch is currently selling about twice as well as the Wii did in July 2010.
Wii: do I hear JAWS music?
