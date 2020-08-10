US Video Game Sales Set New Record in Quarter Ending June 2020 - Sales

The total industry consumer spending on video game sales in the US set a new record for the second quarter of 2020, which ran from April through June, according to a report released by The NPD Group. Revenue increased 30 percent year-over-year to $11.6 billion and was also up seven percent compared to the first quarter.

The sales of video game content increased 28 percent year-over-year to $10.2 billion in second quarter. There was growth in new physical content, digital console and PC content, mobile and subscription spending.

There was strong growth for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which led to the hardware category growing 57 percent to $848 million. Video game accessories saw 50 percent growth to $584 million. This includes sales of controllers, headsets, steering wheels, and other peripherals.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone, Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Grand Theft Auto V, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Minecraft, NBA 2K20, Pokémon Go and The Last of Us: Part II were among the highest performing titles for the second quarter.

"Today, we have more video game players playing for more hours, while spending more in the process; and what gamers old and new are discovering is an industry that has a wide array of experiences available to them regardless of device and budget," said The NPD Group analyst Mat Piscatella.

"During the pandemic, many have turned to video games not only to keep them preoccupied, but also to stay in touch with family and friends. This has resulted in an acceleration of what were already established trends towards heightened video game player engagement. I don’t see any signs of this slowing down."

