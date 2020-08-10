Xbox Series S Details Coming 'Within Three Weeks,' According to Rumors - News

The long rumored second, less powerful next generation console from Microsoft, name has been dropped on the packaging of the new Xbox Series X controller in white that mentions it supports the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, among other platforms.

The codename for the weaker next generation Xbox console has been known as Lockhart and it was only speculation it would be called Xbox Series S. However, the packaging confirms the name of the console as Xbox Series S.

VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb via Twitter says that details on the Xbox Series S will be coming "within three weeks." He originally said two weeks, but corrected himself. It is likely details will be released at Gamescom, which takes place towards the end of August. The Gamescom Opening Night Live takes place on August 27.

The Xbox Series X will launch this Holiday.

I'm sorry. I looked at the calendar wrong. It's within three weeks. — grubbsnax is back (@JeffGrubb) August 9, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

