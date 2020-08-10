Persona 4 Golden Sales on Steam Were 'Much Stronger Than Expected' - News

After many years of keeping mainline Persona titles exclusive to the PlayStation platforms, Atlus and Sega released Persona 4 Golden on PC via Steam on June 13, 2020. The game originally released for the PlayStation Vita in 2012.

The Steam release of the game sold much better than expected, according to Sega President and COO Haruki Satomi in the mist recent quarterly report. Due to strong sales Sega is now looking to bringing other titles in the Persona series to Steam and other platforms.

"We remastered Persona 4 Golden, a title previously released on the PlayStation Vita, and launched it for sale on Steam this fiscal year," Satomi said. "Because of the game’s critical acclaim and its low selling price, sales were much stronger than expected.

"We will continue to actively promote porting previously released titles to Steam and new platforms. We are also negotiating with platform holders for new games in the future, and we’re considering ways to sell under favorable conditions for each title. Among those there are measures such as preparing PC versions of the games from the beginning, with multi-platform releases in mind."

