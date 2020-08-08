Minoria Launches September 10 for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

Developer Bombservice announced the action platformer, Minoria, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 10. It first launched for PC via Steam, GOG, Humble, and Itch.io on August 27, 2019.

3. Next, we finally have the release dates for the console versions of Minoria: September 10th! Mark that date on your calendars! (Illustration: @fiopico) pic.twitter.com/n0TqqUYhAP — MOMODORA NEWS (@r_rdein) August 8, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

Ink and blood stain the streets of Ramezia. Witches must burn and sins must be judged. Venture forth as Sister Semilla to burn down the pillars of heresy in Minoria, an action platformer by Bombservice, creators of Momodora.

Minoria is the latest and most ambitious game from Bombservice, and a spiritual sequel to the Momodora series, from the same studio. Fans of Momodora will find familiar aspects in the design and gameplay elements, as they master the ins-and-outs of parries, dodges, and a variety of different spells. The presentation has evolved to an HD format, with aesthetics mixing 2D hand-painted backgrounds and cel-shaded characters.

Minoria’s release represents Bombservice’s first exclusive release with Dangen Entertainment and the studio’s fifth game, providing fans of the Momodora series a spiritual sequel after Minoria was first announced at Tokyo Game Show 2018.

Story:

Ink and blood stain the streets of Ramezia. The story takes place during the fourth Witch War. It is a time of fanatical religious fervor. The Sacred Office, a powerful organization leading an Inquisition against heresy, purges the sinners who threaten humanity. Those responsible for conducting a mysterious ceremony that contradicts the rules of the Church are labeled “witches.”

Set forth with Sisters Semilla and Fran, missionaries in the Church’s service, on their journey to thwart the witches’ ceremony and protect the common-folk from heresy that endangers the status quo.

Key Features:

A powerful fantasy story inspired by the history of medieval Europe.

A unique visual aesthetic combining hand-painted 2D art with cel-shading.

Fluid controls encouraging careful engagement and patient play.

Offensive combat enabling players to crush enemies with a mix of swordplay and spells.

Defensive options including dodge-rolls and parries.

A leveling system that helps players adjust their character to their desired difficulty.

