Doom Eternal The Ancient Gods DLC Announced, Teaser Trailer Released - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software have announced The Ancient Gods, Part One campaign DLC for Doom Eternal. The full trailer will release at Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live on August 27 at 11am PT / 2pm ET.

View the teaser trailer below:

DOOM Eternal is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Bethesda.net, and Google Stadia. It will launch at a later date for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

