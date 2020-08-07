Ghost of Tsushima Once Again Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Ghost of Tsushima has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 2, 2020.

Grand Theft Auto V remains in second place. Skater XL debuted in third place and Destroy All Humans debuted in sixth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 shoots up to fourth place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remains in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Ghost of Tsushima Grand Theft Auto V Skater XL - NEW Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Destroy All Humans - NEW Tekken 7 FIFA 20 Assassin's Creed Odyssey Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

