Destroy All Humans Debuts in 2nd on the Australian Charts - Sales

Ghost of Tsushima has remained at the top on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 2, 2020.

Destroy All Humans debuted in second place and is the highest new title on the charts. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe races up three spots to take third. Grand Theft Auto V is down two spots to take fourth place. Ring Fit Adventure re-enters the top 10 in fifth place. Skater XL debuted in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Ghost of Tsushima Destroy All Humans - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Ring Fit Adventure Animal Crossing: New Horizons Just Dance 2020 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Skater XL - NEW

