Hitman III to Support PlayStation VR

IO Interactive has announced Hitman III will have support for PlayStation VR with the entire game supporting the virtual reality headset.

Hitman III is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy, taking players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations, with Agent 47 returning for the most important contracts of his career. Supported by his Agency handler, Diana Burnwood, Agent 47 joins forces with his long-lost friend Lucas Grey. Their ultimate mission is to eliminate the partners of Providence, but they are forced to adapt as their hunt intensifies. When the dust settles, 47 and the world he inhabits will never be the same again.

Featuring six meticulously detailed locations packed full of creative opportunities, Hitman III gives players the unrivalled freedom to complete their objectives in a game world that reacts to everything they do. All of this is made possible by IOI’s award-winning Glacier technology, which powers Hitman III‘s immersive game world to offer unparalleled player choice and replayability.

Hitman III will launch for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia in January 2021.

