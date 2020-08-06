Worldwide Hardware Estimates for July 25 to August 1 - Switch Outsells NES - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 357,773 consoles sold for the week ending August 1, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has sold 62.08 million units lifetime and has now outsold the NES, which sold 61.91 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 149,988 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 40,851 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 5,295 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 165,106 units (85.70%). The PlayStation 4 is down 28,281 units (-15.86%), the Xbox One is down 1,848 units (-4.33%), and the 3DS is down 13,562 units (-71.92%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 357,773 ( 62,078,875 ) PlayStation 4 - 149,988 ( 112,502,188 ) Xbox One - 40,851 ( 48,310,450 ) 3DS - 5,295 ( 75,760,978 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 119,087 PlayStation 4 - 50,597 Xbox One - 28,204 3DS - 3,006

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 98,241 PlayStation 4 - 79,571 Xbox One - 8,960 3DS - 1,350 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 127,741 PlayStation 4 - 15,350 3DS - 851 Xbox One - 519

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 12,704 PlayStation 4 - 4,470 Xbox One - 3,168 3DS - 88

