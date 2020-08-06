Worldwide Hardware Estimates for July 25 to August 1 - Switch Outsells NES - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 852 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 357,773 consoles sold for the week ending August 1, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has sold 62.08 million units lifetime and has now outsold the NES, which sold 61.91 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 149,988 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 40,851 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 5,295 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 165,106 units (85.70%). The PlayStation 4 is down 28,281 units (-15.86%), the Xbox One is down 1,848 units (-4.33%), and the 3DS is down 13,562 units (-71.92%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 357,773 (62,078,875)
- PlayStation 4 - 149,988 (112,502,188)
- Xbox One - 40,851 (48,310,450)
- 3DS - 5,295 (75,760,978)
- Switch - 119,087
- PlayStation 4 - 50,597
- Xbox One - 28,204
- 3DS - 3,006
- Nintendo Switch - 98,241
- PlayStation 4 - 79,571
- Xbox One - 8,960
- 3DS - 1,350
- Switch - 127,741
- PlayStation 4 - 15,350
- 3DS - 851
- Xbox One - 519
- Switch - 12,704
- PlayStation 4 - 4,470
- Xbox One - 3,168
- 3DS - 88
8 Comments
And with this week's numbers, it's official! The Nintendo Switch has surpassed the Nintendo Entertainment System!
Congrats Nintendo! Outselling the revolutionary NES in only 3.25 Years is insane and it's only been done by the Wii & DS, however Switch sales are continuing to accelerate and has yet to hit it's peak unlike the Wii, so the Switch is looking to potentially be a top 3 selling console of all-time. It's awesome to see Nintendo evolve from sort of a laughing stock of a company with the Wii U to the beloved king of gaming within a matter of a few years. The Switch has essentially blown everyone's expectations in every way and pretty much proven every doubt against the Switch wrong since launch. Next up is the 3DS, and by how well the Switch is selling right now it has the possibility to outsell it by the end of 2020, which would be insane that the Switch outsold the 75M selling 3DS in less than 4 years.
And we still got plenty of system sellers, movers and shakers on the way! Bravely Default II, No More Heroes 3, New Pokémon Snap, Bayonetta 3, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, Shin Megami Tensei V, Breath of the Wild 2, Balan Wonderland, Doom Eternal, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory and so on. Switch is gonna end up hitting at least 120 million for sure.
Hell yeah, knew they'd do it. And what an amazing console too. Next up, 3DS :)
Switch finally outsold PS4 in Europe 😁
West Europe always prefered Nintendo
I hope switch sells a 100 million really do this is a time for Nintendo to stand tall
With Switch sales still going up 100 million is pretty much guaranteed.
