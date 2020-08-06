Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online Coming to Xbox Series X and PS5 - News

/ 384 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks announced Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online will be coming to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Users who own the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 version of either game will be able to upgrade to the Xbox Series X or PS5 version for free when they become available. Both titles will also support backward compatibility when the consoles launch.

Bethesda did mention they have don't have any news yet on other back catalogue titles, however, they are committed to offering free upgrades for current generation console owners for when they bring those titles forward to the next generation.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles