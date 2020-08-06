Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online Coming to Xbox Series X and PS5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 384 Views
Publisher Bethesda Softworks announced Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online will be coming to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.
Users who own the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 version of either game will be able to upgrade to the Xbox Series X or PS5 version for free when they become available. Both titles will also support backward compatibility when the consoles launch.
Bethesda did mention they have don't have any news yet on other back catalogue titles, however, they are committed to offering free upgrades for current generation console owners for when they bring those titles forward to the next generation.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
5 Comments
I was just wondering whether they would add a 120 fps mode on next-gen consoles for Doom Eternal. This is some encouraging news!
I mean ESO still runs like garbage on high end systems, so I don't see next gen managing it all that well either. I've managed to run MMO's like WoW and FFXIV better than ESO.
Shame too, since I find ESO to be a genuinely good game other than the abysmal performance I get on my PC, whereas WoW and FFXIV run silky smooth...
- +2
Aye, I've always found myself actually preferring ESO's combat over the other two, while I am a lore nut for both WoW and ESO, but ESo has the prettier looking worlds (save for some of WoW's recent expac zones).
The main issue is that ESO was designed around 2 core CPu's and CPU speed over cores, which is what makes it a shoddy game, performance wise. But yeah, the other two run way better than ESO, but it sucks, because ESO has some nice vistas and combat to go with it. I wish Zenimax would actually put some money into an engine facelift, much like SE did with FFXIV.
- +1
It was only a matter of time until they confirm this for Doom Eternal. Made no sense not to given the DLC plans.