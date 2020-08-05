Microsoft: We Have No Plans to Discontinue Xbox Live Gold at This Time - News

Microsoft changed its services agreements and started to refer Xbox Live as "Xbox online service," which has led to speculation Microsoft might be getting rid of Xbox Live or at least dropping its paid Xbox Live Gold service.

A Microsoft spokesperson has released a statement to The Verge saying there are no plans to change the service or Xbox Live Gold.

"The update to ‘Xbox online service’ in the Microsoft Services Agreement refers to the underlying Xbox service that includes features like cross-saves and friend requests," said the spokesperson. "This language update is intended to distinguish that underlying service, and the paid Xbox Live Gold subscription. There are no changes being made to the experience of the service or Xbox Live Gold."

The Verge also asked if Xbox Live gold was going away or being made free and Microsoft replied by saying, "We have no plans to discontinue Xbox Live Gold at this time. It is an important part of gaming on Xbox today, and will continue to be in the future."

Xbox Live Gold is required to play games online on the Xbox One, while on Windows 10 people can play games with Xbox Live support for online play for free.

