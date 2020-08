Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Tops 1.5 Million Players in 24 Hours - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Mediatonic announced Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has topped 1.5 million players in its first 24 hours available. The game launched on the PlayStation 4 and PC for $19.99, as well as a free PlayStation Plus title for August.

Here is an overview of the game:

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout flings hordes of contestants together online in a mad dash through round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains! Battle bizarre obstacles, shove through unruly competitors, and overcome the unbending laws of physics as you stumble towards greatness. Leave your dignity at the door and prepare for hilarious failure in your quest to claim the crown!

Key Features:

Massive Online Pandemonium – Dive into a series of ridiculous challenges and wild obstacle courses with masses of other competitors online, all with the hopes of making the cut and advancing to the next round of mayhem.

– Dive into a series of ridiculous challenges and wild obstacle courses with masses of other competitors online, all with the hopes of making the cut and advancing to the next round of mayhem. Competitive and Cooperative – Shift between competitive free-for-alls and cooperative challenges where the losing team all get eliminated!

– Shift between competitive free-for-alls and cooperative challenges where the losing team all get eliminated! Comically Physical – Watch in delight as your fellow competitors bend, bounce, and bash their way to hilarious, physics-based failure!

– Watch in delight as your fellow competitors bend, bounce, and bash their way to hilarious, physics-based failure! Delightfully Customizable – Fail in style with everything from fashionable pineapple couture to the latest in bunny hats available to customize your look in Fall Guys.

When we say Fall Guys is experiencing a lot of traffic...



We had over 1.5 million new players in the first 24 hours!



😳



We're working on our first patch for the game, listening to ALL of your feedback and ideas, and are super grateful to everyone who's supported so far! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OpD714xu26 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 5, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

