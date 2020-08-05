Giraffe and Annika Launches August 27 for Xbox One - News

Publisher Playism and developer Atelier Mimina announced Giraffe and Annika will launch for the Xbox One via the Microsoft Store on August 27. The game was previously announced to launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America on August 25 and in Europe on August 28.

View the Xbox One release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A magical, mystery-filled adventure awaits! When a young girl named Annika awakens from a strange dream, she finds herself stranded on the mysterious “Spica Island” with no memory of how she got there. Upon exploring, she meets a boy named Giraffe, who seems to know her, and is tasked with finding three special star fragments on the island in order to unravel the mysteries of her forgotten memories. While searching for the fragments, Annika meets Lily, the Witch of the Mysterious Forest, who challenges her to a battle! Fortunately, Annika emerges victorious, and uncovers a star fragment. She absorbs the fragment and is suddenly granted remarkable visions. What secrets await this unlikely trio of adventurers on the island of Spica?

Key Features:

A Magical Journey – Immerse yourself in the vivid and enchanting world of Spica, and watch this grand tale unfold through comic book-style cutscenes.

– Immerse yourself in the vivid and enchanting world of Spica, and watch this grand tale unfold through comic book-style cutscenes. Rhythmic Rumble – Challenge a colorful cast of bosses to rhythm-based combat, and groove along to a fun and whimsical game soundtrack.

– Challenge a colorful cast of bosses to rhythm-based combat, and groove along to a fun and whimsical game soundtrack. Seeker of Secrets – Explore unique dungeons, discover charming collectibles, and unravel the mysteries of the island.

