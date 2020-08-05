Phantasy Star Online 2 Out Now in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and More - News

Sega announced Phantasy Star Online 2 has launched in an additional 33 countries, alongside the Steam release.

The 33 countries includes Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russian Federation, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Turkey, according to SteamDB.

The Episode 4 content update has been released worldwide today. It adds many new features, including the following:

Global access for an additional 33 countries

Player Level cap increased to 80

Photon Art and Technique Levels increased to 17

New Skills available from Player Level 76 to 80

Introduction of PvP in the BATTLE ARENA

New PSO2 Friend List, separate from Xbox Live Friend List

Character slot maximums have increased to 20

New ARKS Missions

Universal Ship for Battle Arena and Challenge Quests

BONUS Quests for huge amounts of EXP, Meseta, and material items!

New Seasonal Events

New Alliance Quarters, including Tokyo, Battleship, and Lunar Surface

Characters from the Anime series of Phantasy Star Online 2 will appear on the Ship, and can join your party after completing specific Client Orders!

Exciting new Titles to earn

New enemy types to challenge

New quest types

New areas to explore

Preview your purchases in the Fresh Finds Shop

Send your Material Items automatically to the Storehouse

Season 6 of the Mission Pass

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to the Oracle Fleet

You are an ARKS Operative, a member of an elite task force dedicated to exploring inhospitable planets, and looking for signs of a dark corruption called the Falspawn. Join forces with allies from four distinct races and choose from nine classes—each with unique weapons and special abilities—and embark on endless and challenging missions with friends!

Unparalleled Online Action RPG

Experience the most responsive action combat system in an online RPG to date. With highly customizable attacks and abilities, Phantasy Star Online 2‘s combat encourages players to get creative in their battle strategy. Precision and skill determine the outcome of each combat situation, and with eighteen weapon types to choose from, you are never limited to just one playstyle.

Ultimate Character Creator

Discover one of the most powerful character creators ever made. With four races to choose from, customizing your ARKS Operative’s appearance is just the beginning. Phantasy Star Online 2‘s ever-expanding catalog of editable accessories and layered outfits to mix and match allows for countless possibilities, limited only by the extent of your imagination.

Free-to-Play

Download and play for free. Experience all that Phantasy Star Online 2 has to offer, with no level caps or blocked story content. A Never-Ending Quest Awaits You!

The core game is free-to-play, but there is certain paid content that can be purchased.

