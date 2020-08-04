Final Fantasy XVI is 'Closer Than Most People Would Think,' According to Insider - News

Video game insider Navtra on ResetEra has teased that Final Fantasy XVI will be coming out a lot sooner than most people would think.

Navtra says Final Fantasy XVI is real and was supposed to be announced at Sony's PS5 June event and is "supposedly closer than most people would think." Navtra added that it appears to be a PlayStation 5 timed exclusive and isn't sure why it hasn't been announced yet.

Insider Navtra has been verified by ResetEra moderators as a credible source of information.

Sony has several deals with Square Enix, including Final Fantasy VII Remake as a one year timed exclusive and exclusive Spider-Man DLC for the upcoming action game, Marvel's Avengers.

