PlayStation Now Adds Hitman 2, Greedfall and Dead Cells - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Hitman 2, Greedfall and Dead Cells are now available on the PlayStation Now streaming service.

Hitman 2 and Dead Cells will be available to download and stream until February 1, 2021.

Here is an overview of the games added to PlayStation Now:

Hitman 2

Travel the globe and track your targets across exotic sandbox locations in Hitman 2. From sun-drenched streets to dark and dangerous rainforests, nowhere is safe from the world’s most deadly assassin, Agent 47. Explore hugely complex sandbox environments, everything can help you plan and execute the perfect assassination – use stealth, sabotage and more to turn your creativity into a deadly weapon.

Greedfall

In this stunning action RPG, explore uncharted new lands as you set foot on a remote island seeping with magic, and filled with riches, lost secrets, and fantastic creatures. You’ll have complete freedom to shape your abilities, spells and skills and decide whether to complete objectives with combat, diplomacy, deception, or stealth. Forge this new world’s destiny, as you befriend or betray companions and entire factions.

Dead Cells

An interconnected world, branching paths and unlockable skills with the constant adrenaline-pumping threat of permadeath beckon in this sublime roguelike action platformer. With no checkpoints, you either vanquish the final boss in one go or try again. Tough but fair combat, responsive controls, challenging foes, and of course, the emergency panic roll to get you out of trouble make for a visceral and cathartic action game.

