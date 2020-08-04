Forza Motorsport for Xbox Series X Supports Smart Delivery - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Turn 10 Studios during the Xbox Games Showcase last month announced Forza Motorsport for the Xbox Series X and PC.

The official Forza Motorsport website lists a number of features for the game, including 4K resolution, HDR, 60 frames per second, DirectX raytracing, and Smart Delivery. The game was not announced for the Xbox One, however, with it having Smart Delivery it is very possible a release on the current generation console is on the table.

It is also possible the Smart Delivery listing could indicate the long rumored weaker next generation Xbox, codenamed Lockhart, will support the feature if it turns out to be real.

Smart Delivery allows users who purchase a game on the Xbox One to get a the Xbox Series X version of the game for free when they upgrade to the next generation console. The feature will support physical and digital games, however, it is up to publishers and developers to decide if they want to support the feature. Microsoft has also confirmed Smart Delivery will be "enabled for Xbox Game Pass titles that leverage it."

