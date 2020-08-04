Project xCloud Launches September 15 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - News

posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft announced Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play over 100 games through cloud gaming as part of Project xCloud starting September 22 at no additional cost. The cloud gaming service will be available to Ultimate members on their Android phone or tablet in 22 markets.

The list of available titles through Project xCloud includes Minecraft Dungeons, Destiny 2, Tell Me Why, Gears 5, Yakuza Kiwami 2, and more. All new titles from Xbox Game Studios will be available to play through the cloud service as well on day of release.

The Xbox experience will be available on the go on your Android mobile device, including your friends list, achievements, controller settings, and saved game progress. You will be able to continue your campaigns right where you left off from your home console.

Microsoft has also announced Designed for Xbox mobile gaming accessories that are designed to work with Project xCloud. They are available for pre-order or purchase today.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

