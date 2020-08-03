Ghost of Tsushima Once Again Tops the French Charts, Animal Crossing in 2nd Place - Sales

/ 368 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) has remained in first place on the French charts in week 30, 2020, according to SELL.

Animal Cross: New Horizons (NS) is up one spot to take second place. Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) dropped from second to third place in its second week on sale. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has re-entered the top five in fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Ghost of Tsushima The Last of Us PArt II F1 2020 Xbox One F1 2020 Forza Horizon 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Paper Mario: The Origami King Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Mario Kart 7 Yo-Kai Watch 3 PC The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 19 Football Manager 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles