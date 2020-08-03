Ghost of Tsushima Remains at the Top of the EMEAA Charts - Sales

/ 336 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) has remained in first place on the EMEAA charts for week 30, 2020 in its second week available. Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) after debuting in second last week falls outside the top five.

Grand Theft Auto V climbs three spots to take second place. Far Cry 5 re-enters the top five in third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is down one spot to fourth place. F1 2020 drops from fourth to fifth in its third week.

Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) Grand theft Auto V Far Cry 5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) F1 2020

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

More Articles