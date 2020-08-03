PlayStation State of Play set for August 6, Updates on PS5 Third-Party Titles, Focused on PS4 and PSVR Titles - News

/ 582 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will host a State of Play live stream on Thursday, August 6 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The State of Play will be over 40 minutes in length. It will be focused on upcoming third-parting games coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR, as well as providing updates on third-party and indie games announced for the PlayStation 5 in June's showcase.

The State of Play will not feature any PlayStation Studios updates, or updates around hardware, business, pre-orders, or dates either.

State of Play returns Thursday at 1:00pm Pacific!



What to expect:

▪️ A focus on upcoming PS4 & PS VR games

▪️ A few quick check-ins on third-party and indie games from June’s PS5 showcase

▪️ No big PS5 announcements!



Tune-in details: https://t.co/kgrDFZsHd2 pic.twitter.com/9AIPFnh3CT — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 3, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles