Xbox Series X and PS5 Prices Reportedly to be Revealed in August - News

posted 18 minutes ago

Microsoft and Sony have revealed what their next generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, look like and announced many games coming to the consoles. However, despite them coming out in Holiday 2020 we still don't know the launch date or launch prices for either console.

Kinda Funny co-host and ex-Game Informer editor Imran Khan in the latest Kinda Funny Gamescast says he heard both companies plan to discuss the price and launch dates for the two consoles sometime in August.

He added that Microsoft and Sony have not revealed every game in development for the two consoles and have been holding back some surprises. However, he isn't sure if they will be announced in August, sometime before launch or after launch.

Microsoft and Sony both have revealed that people will be like, "oh shit, I can’t believe they are revealing that here," according to Khan.

Stay tuned to VGChartz as we report on next generation announcements. Both consoles are set to launch in the next four months.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

