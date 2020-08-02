Xbox Game Pass Rebranded, Drops Xbox in the Name - News

Microsoft has apparently rebranded their monthly subscription Netlix-like service, Xbox Game Pass.

They have dropped "Xbox" in the logo on the official Twitter accounts. The new logo for the main account displays the text "Game Pass," while the account for the PC version has a new logo with "Game Pass for PC" text.

Game Pass is currently available on the Xbox One and PC. It will be available on mobile platforms soon through its xCloud service and on the Xbox Series X when the console launches.

Microsoft dropping "Xbox" in the Game Pass branding could be to help make it more distinct and separate from the Xbox consoles.

Trying out a new look — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) August 1, 2020

Same https://t.co/mlLWJGKHcx — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) August 1, 2020

Xbox Game Pass has changed its branding recently it seems.



It doesn't mention « Xbox » anymore, even though the logo is still there.



Reminds me of what Apple is doing with Apple Watch or Apple Pay. pic.twitter.com/Umwldvsd33 — Cassim Ketfi (@NotCassim) July 31, 2020

