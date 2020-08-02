Switch vs PS3 Sales Comparison in Europe - Switch Lead Grows in June 2020 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned European sales of the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 3.

Switch Vs. PS3 Europe:

Gap change in latest month: 112,501 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 192,636 - Switch

Total Lead: 540,087 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 15,316,530

PS3 Total Sales: 14,776,443

June 2020 is the 40th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in Europe. During the latest month, the Switch grew its lead by 112,501 units when you align the launches of it with the PlayStation 3. In the last 12 months the Switch has outsold the PlayStation 3 by 192,636 units. The Switch is currently ahead of the PlayStation 3 by 540,087 units.

The PlayStation 3 launched in in Europe in March 2007, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

The 40th month for the Nintendo Switch in Europe is June 2020 and for the PlayStation 3 it is June 2010. The Switch has sold 15.32 million units, while the PlayStation 3 has sold 14.78 million units during the same timeframe. The PlayStation 3 didn’t reach current Switch sales until month 43.

The PlayStation 3 sold 34.99 million units in Europe during its lifetime. The Switch needs to sell another 19.67 million units to catch up to the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

