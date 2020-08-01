Ghost of Tsushima Remains in 1st on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Ghost of Tsushima has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 26, 2020.

Grand Theft Auto V remains in second place. Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Far Cry 5 re-enter the top 10 in third and fourth, respectively. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare rounds out the top five.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Ghost of Tsushima Grand Theft Auto V Assassin's Creed Odyssey Far Cry 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Assassin's Creed Origins Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Red Dead Redemption 2 For Honor Apex Legends

