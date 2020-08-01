343 on Halo Infinite Graphics Criticism: We Have Work to Do to Raise the Level of Fidelity and Overall Presentation - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries during the Xbox Games Showcase last week unveiled the first gameplay footage of the Halo Infinite campaign. There has been a range of responses following the gameplay footage from praise to criticism for the graphics. Earlier this week, Director of the Halo Infinite narrative experience Dan Chosich responded to criticism of the game from a Halo fan saying the development team has heard the response about the game.

343 Industries in a new Halo Waypoint post addressed the concerns from fans over the graphics and visuals from the gameplay demo. They said the build used to run the campaign demo is a work in progress and is from "several weeks ago."

They admit they have work to do to address some of the issues pointed out by fans and they will be spending the remaining time before launch to raise the fidelity and overall presentation of the game.

"First, we want to acknowledge that yes, we’ve heard the feedback coming from parts of the community regarding the visuals in the Halo Infinite campaign demo," reads the post from 343 Industries. "While we see and hear far more positive than negative, we do want to share a bit more context. From our perspective, there are two key areas being debated around the community – overall art style and visual fidelity.

"Based on our learnings from Halo 4, Halo 5, and Halo Wars 2 – along with strong community feedback – we decided to shift back towards the legacy aesthetics that defined the original trilogy. With Halo Infinite, we’re returning to a more ‘classic’ art style which was a key message going back to the very first reveal that garnered enthusiastic and positive responses. This translates to a more vibrant palette, “cleaner” models and objects with less “noise”, though it doesn’t mean less detail. While we appreciate this may not be everyone’s personal preference, we stand by this decision and are happy to see it resonating with so many fans around the world.

"The second theme being discussed involves visual fidelity. Negative feedback in this area includes comments around characters and objects appearing flat, simplistic and plastic-like, lighting feeling dull and flat, and object pop-in. We’ve read your comments, we’ve seen the homemade examples of retouched content, and yes we’ve heard the Digital Foundry assessments. In many ways we are in agreement here – we do have work to do to address some of these areas and raise the level of fidelity and overall presentation for the final game. The build used to run the campaign demo was work-in-progress from several weeks ago with a variety of graphical elements and game systems still being finished and polished.

"While some of the feedback was expected and speaks to areas already in progress, other aspects of the feedback have brought new opportunities and considerations to light that the team is taking very seriously and working to assess. We don’t have firm answers or outcomes to share yet but the team is working as quickly as possible on plans to address some of the feedback around detail, clarity, and overall fidelity. The team is committed and focused on making sure we have a beautiful world for players to explore when we launch."

Halo Infinite will launch in Holiday 2020 for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.

