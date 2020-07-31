Ever Forward Launches for PC on August 13, Winter 2020 for Consoles - News

Developer Pathea Games announced the puzzle adventure game Ever Forward will launch for PC via Steam on August 13 for $14.99, and for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Winter 2020.

Ever Forward is the story of a young girl, Maya, caught between realities. One is filled with idyllic fields and coastal retreats. The other is a harsh, geometric dream world of traps and puzzles. The player will help guide Maya through these places on a journey of self-discovery and reflection. Together, they will unlock Maya’s memories and find the secrets that lie dormant in her mind.

Puzzles – For more than three years, our designers racked their brains, designing puzzles with the “puzzle gamer” in mind. Players will feel deeply challenged and motivated to solve each puzzle, and some puzzles even have multiple solutions, catered to different kinds of thinkers and logical processes.

