Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Sales Comparison Charts Through July 25, 2020

Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three home consoles (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) and two handhelds (Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation Vita) over comparable periods for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)
Market Share (Same Periods Covered)
2017 – (Week ending January 7 to July 29)
2018 – (Week ending January 6 to July 28)
2019 – (Week ending January 5 to July 27)
2020 – (Week ending January 4 to July 25)
Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year
"Year to date" sales for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2020 versus 2019 and 2020 versus 2018 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.
Microsoft
- Xbox One – Up Year-on-Year 420,199 (23.9%)
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch - Up Year-on-Year 4,921,891 (73.0%)
- Nintendo 3DS – Down Year-on-Year 624,412 (-73.3%)
Sony
- PlayStation 4 – Down Year-on-Year 324,336 (-4.7%)
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
It's scary that the Switch is up 73% YoY putting up nearly 400,000 a week in the summer with a ton of shortages, so it could easily be higher. The Switch is putting up prime DS numbers right now which is insane. I can't even imagine how many units the Switch will sell getting into the Holiday season! We could see it outsell the 3DS by the end on the year at this rate in less than 4 years which is insane. Even Nintendo's initial prediction that shortages would stop this summer was completely wrong despite Nintendo thinking they were producing enough units to meet demand this summer, which is mindblowing.
You can't really blame Nintendo. Nobody could have predicted that Animal Crossing would go from a 13+ million seller on the 3DS to a 30-40 million sales monster of doom on the Switch. New Horizons is the biggest killer app since Wii Sports!
