Worldwide Hardware Estimates for July 19 to 25 - Sales Drop Week-on-Week for All Consoles - Sales

posted 11 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 371,908 consoles sold for the week ending July 25, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 161,689 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 48,588 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 5,615 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 170,805 units (84.93%). The PlayStation 4 is down 26,043 units (-13.87%), the Xbox One is up 3,714 units (8.28%), and the 3DS is down 12,848 units (-69.59%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 371,908 ( 60,397,343 ) PlayStation 4 - 161,689 ( 112,635,600 ) Xbox One - 48,588 ( 48,281,299 ) 3DS - 5,615 ( 75,327,844 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 115,978 PlayStation 4 - 56,450 Xbox One - 34,706 3DS - 3,244

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 83,470 Nintendo Switch - 82,877 Xbox One - 9,532 3DS - 1,245 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 162,608 PlayStation 4 - 16,006 3DS - 1,036 Xbox One - 603

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 10,445 PlayStation 4 - 5,763 Xbox One - 3,747 3DS - 90

