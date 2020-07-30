Animal Crossing: New Horizons Retakes First on the Japanese Charts - Sales

by, posted 12 hours ago

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has retaken the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 94,115 Units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 26.

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) drops to second with sales of 53,387 units. Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) drops to third with sales of 50,643 units.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) remains in fourth with sales of 32,126 units. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (NS) rounds out the top five with sales of 25,136 units.

Eight of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while two are for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 125,231 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 1,434 units, the 3DS sold 982 units, and the Xbox One sold 40 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 94,115 (5,280,398) [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (SIE, 07/17/20) – 53,387 (266,302) [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo, 07/17/20) – 50,643 (159,735) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 32,126 (1,205,379) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 25,136 (261,027) [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (Konami, 07/09/20) – 21,094 (145,689) [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (Konami, 07/09/20) – 16,253 (134,751) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15,175 (3,051,164) [NSW] Ninjala Game Card Package (GungHo Online Entertainment, 07/22/20) – 11,693 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 9,845 (3,672,649)

