Ghost Of Tsushima Remains in First on the Swiss Charts - Sales

by, posted 12 hours ago

Ghost Of Tsushima (PS4) has remained at the top spot of the charts in Switzerland in its third week, according to SwissCharts.com for the 30th week of 2020.

Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) remains in second place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up one spot to third place. F1 2020 drops one place to fourth.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10, two PS4 exclusives, and two multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 30, 2020: Ghost Of Tsushima Paper Mario: The Origami King Animal Crossing: New Horizons F1 2020 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Last of Us Part II Pokemon Sword & Shield Minecraft The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild Super Mario Party

