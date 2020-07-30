Marvels Avengers Information Details the Beta - News

Publisher Square Enix and developers Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal has released new information on the beta for Marvel’s Avengers.

View the Beta trailer below:

View the beta deep dive video below:

View the Hawkeye teaser trailer below:

Read the information below:

Beta

Viewers who watched the Marvel’s Avengers “War Table” live were the first to get all the amazing details about the wide array of content that will be available in the beta, including several single-player missions, as well as a large selection of additional missions that can be played solo with your AI Avengers team or co-op with up to four players. In one mission, players take on the role of young Super Hero Kamala Khan and team up with Hulk as they infiltrate an AIM base in the forests of the American Pacific Northwest, hot on the trail of the last known location of JARVIS. Later they take the Quinjet to a remote War Zone in the frozen Russian tundra to uncover SHIELD secrets hidden in a deep underground bunker.

The Marvel’s Avengers beta will provide players with a comprehensive hands-on experience of the game ahead of its worldwide launch on September 4.

The Marvel’s Avengers beta program begins on August 7 exclusively for PlayStation 4 owners who have pre-ordered the game and will be available until August 9. On August 14, the beta will be available for all PlayStation 4 owners and run through August 16.

Marvel’s Avengers on Xbox One and PC, the beta will begin on August 14 and will run through August 16. Finally, on August 21, the beta program will be open to all PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players and run through August 23.

First Free Post-Launch Character: Hawkeye

Spoiler Alert! The Marvel’s Avengers “War Table” gave a sneak peek at one of the first heroes that will be added to the game after launch at no additional cost: Clint Barton’s Hawkeye.

In an original story-arc inspired by some of the best-known Hawkeye moments in the comics, players wield Clint’s iconic high-tech bow and trick arrows in missions either solo or co-op online with friends. Hawkeye’s story will continue to move the entire Marvel’s Avengers narrative world forward, and all new missions are accessible with the entire roster of playable heroes.

More information about this and additional post-launch content, including the new villain and other content debuting with Hawkeye’s story, will be available soon.

Fortnite Collaboration

During the Marvel’s Avengers “War Table” stream, it was also revealed that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players who link their Square Enix Members and Epic Games accounts and complete the beta’s three HARM-room challenges will earn the “Hulk Smashers Pickaxe” with bonus “Hulkbuster” style in Epic Games’ free-to-play game, Fortnite.

Read more here.

Check out the beta dates below:

August 7 PlayStation 4 pre-order beta access begins

August 14 Xbox One and PC pre-order beta access begins PlayStation 4 open beta access begins

August 21 Open beta access across all platforms begins



Marvel’s Avengers will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4. It will launch for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 in Holiday 2020.

