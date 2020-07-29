Ghost of Tsushima Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts, Paper Mario Debuts in 2nd - Sales

/ 241 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Ghost of Tsushima has debuted at the top on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 19, 2020.

Paper Mario: The Origami King has debuted in second place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons remains in third place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Drops remains fourth place. Grand Theft Auto V falls from first to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Ghost of Tsushima Paper Mario: The Origami King Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild The Last of Us Part II FIFA 2020 F1 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles