Private Division Announces Publishing Deals with Moon Studios, League of Geeks and Roll7 - News

/ 212 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Private Division announced it has signed publishing deals with Moon Studios, League of Geeks and Roll7. More details on each of the projects from the developers will be announced at a later date as the first first of the titles is not expected to launch until fiscal year 2022.

Private Division is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive and the new deal will expand the publisher's portfolio of titles that includes he Kerbal Space Program franchise, The Outer Worlds, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, and Disintegration.

"Our partnerships with Moon Studios, League of Geeks, and Roll7 continue to enhance Private Division’s roster with more of the game industry’s best creative talent from around the world," said Michael Worosz, executive vice president and head of Private Division. "We are thrilled to work alongside these experienced developers to provide them with the support needed to propel their creative visions to the next level."

Moon Studios was founded in 2010 and is known for developing Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Their next title will be an action RPG.

Co-founders of Moon Studios Thomas Mahler and Gennadiy Korol added, "Developing the Ori series over the last decade has been a fantastic experience for our team, and we’re thrilled to now be aiming our sights even higher with a new action RPG. We attribute our success to the ‘iterative polish’ process we use at Moon Studios, and we’re continuing that style of development to create a new game that rises above anything we’ve created thus far."

League of Geeks was founded in 2011 and are known for developing the digital board game Armello. They are looking to grow under the new partnership with Private Division.

"It’s equally important for us to build games with heart that can rally and foster a dedicated community of players, as it is to develop games that are critical, cultural, and commercial successes," said Blake Mizzi, co-founder and director at League of Geeks. "This partnership provides the opportunity for us to grow our studio alongside our ambitions to create something beyond anything we’ve developed before."

Roll7 was founded in 2008 and is known for the OlliOlli series and are "working with Private Division on the next jump forward in their mission to create awesome, flow state games."

"Our titles resonate with players because we strive for super solid game feel, highly refined gameplay, and simple but highly masterable mechanics," said John Ribbins, chief creative officer at Roll7. "We’re really excited to be working with Private Division on our next title and we can’t wait for players to get their hands on it. We’re raising the bar on our creativity and the scope of our ambition to make this next project our best thing yet."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles