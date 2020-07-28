August 2020 Games with Gold Announced - News

posted 13 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for August 2020. Two Xbox One games, one Xbox 360 game and one original Xbox game will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 and original Xbox games are playable on Xbox One.

The Games with Gold for August are:

Xbox One

Portal Knights ($19.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 31 on Xbox One

($19.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 31 on Xbox One Override: Mech City Brawl ($29.99 ERP): Available August 16 to September 15 on Xbox One

Xbox 360

MX Unleashed ($14.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

($14.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Red Faction II ($14.99 ERP): Available August 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Here is an overview of the games:

Portal Knights

Forge your character, craft epic weapons, and vanquish your enemies in this 3D action sandbox RPG. You and your party are the only hope for a world torn apart and terrorized by the Hollow King. Level up your hero as you explore dozens of randomly generated islands, create amazing structures, and interact with the colorful inhabitants of the land, in a quest to become the ultimate Portal Knight.

Override: Mech City Brawl

High-octane mech battles are delivered in a city-crushing ballad of destruction! Experience a blockbuster full-length campaign, a myriad of local and online multiplayer modes, and a cast of 12 gigantic mechs to pilot, each customizable and with their own special abilities. Tower over your opponents and lay waste to environments inspired by real life locations to become the top mech pilot. No gears, no glory!

MX Unleashed

Replay a fantastically addicting freestyle motorcycle game from the classic Xbox era. Perform stunts and tricks on huge, dangerous tracks to unlock amazing game secrets across a large variety of freestyle and supercross venues. Featuring enormous sandbox environments, this motocross game is one big off-road playground.

Red Faction II

Fight to overthrow a corrupt dictator and government in this classic first-person shooter. It has been five years since the rebellion on Mars began and the oppressed people of the commonwealth are rising up. Lead a squad of unique super-soldiers, each with their own specialized methods of destruction ranging from demolitions to gunships, to topple the crooked government and restore peace to the land.

