This Week's Xbox Deals With Gold - Yakuza Kiwami, Outer Wilds - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 307 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through Tuesday, July 28 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|1000 Neverwinter Zen
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|11000 Neverwinter Zen
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|2000 Neverwinter Zen
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|23000 Neverwinter Zen
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|500 Neverwinter Zen
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|5300 Neverwinter Zen
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|911 Operator
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Simulator Sale
|Adam’s Venture: Origins
|Xbox One Game
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|ADIOS Amigos
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Simulator Sale
|Agatha Knife
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|Airport Simulator 2019
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Simulator Sale
|Beholder 2
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Simulator Sale
|Big Pharma
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Simulator Sale
|Bridge Constructor Portal
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Simulator Sale
|Bus Simulator
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Simulator Sale
|Cannon Brawl
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Car Mechanic Simulator
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Simulator Sale
|Chess Ultra
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Simulator Sale
|Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Simulator Sale
|Civilization VI Expansion Bundle
|Add-On
|35%
|DWG*
|Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Simulator Sale
|Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Disintegration
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG*
|Driving Essentials
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Simulator Sale
|Eternum Ex’
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG*
|FAR: Lone Sails
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Simulator Sale
|Farm Together
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Simulator Sale
|Farming Simulator 19
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG*
|Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|DWG*
|Fighter Within
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Simulator Sale
|Fishing: Barents Sea Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Simulator Sale
|FLYING TIGERS: SHADOWS OVER CHINA
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Simulator Sale
|For Honor – Complete Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG*
|For Honor – Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|For Honor – Year 1 Heroes Bundle
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG*
|For Honor – Year 3 Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG*
|Ginger: Beyond the crystal
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gnomes Garden: New Home
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Simulator Sale
|Gorogoa
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Grab the Bottle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Simulator Sale
|Grass Cutter – Mutated Lawns
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Simulator Sale
|Graveyard Keeper
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Simulator Sale
|Grow Up
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG*
|House Flipper
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Simulator Sale
|Hungry Shark World
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|Hyper Sentinel
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|Hyperdrive Massacre
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Jalopy
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Simulator Sale
|Kingdom Treasury Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Simulator Sale
|Madden NFL 20
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Megaquarium
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Simulator Sale
|Megaton Rainfall
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|65%
|Simulator Sale
|MotoGP 17
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mount & Blade: Warband
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG*
|MXGP3
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|NBA 2K20 Legend Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Nightmare Boy
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Oh…Sir! Slightly Insulting Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Simulator Sale
|Outer Wilds
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Simulator Sale
|PC Building Simulator
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|Simulator Sale
|Punch Club
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|50%
|Simulator Sale
|Pure Pool
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Simulator Sale
|Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|75%
|DWG*
|Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG*
|Rayman Legends
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Redout – Back to Earth Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Redout – Mars Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Redout – Space Exploration Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Redout: Lightspeed Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Screencheat
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Shape Up
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|50%
|DWG*
|Shape Up Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|DWG*
|SIMULACRA
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Simulator Sale
|Sky Rogue
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|25%
|DWG*
|Slime Rancher
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Simulator Sale
|Snooker 19
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Simulator Sale
|Solo: Islands of the Heart
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|Starpoint Gemini 2
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|70%
|Simulator Sale
|State of Mind
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Simulator Sale
|Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG*
|SuperMash
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Simulator Sale
|Surf World Series
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Simulator Sale
|Surviving Mars
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Simulator Sale
|The Count Lucanor
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|The Journey Down Trilogy
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Walking Dead: Season Two
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG*
|Thief Simulator
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Simulator Sale
|Tracks – The Train Set Game
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Simulator Sale
|Train Sim World 2020 Collector’s Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Simulator Sale
|Transference
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Trials Fusion
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|75%
|DWG*
|Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Trials of the Blood Dragon
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG*
|Ultimate Fishing Simulator
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Simulator Sale
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG*
|Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG*
|Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Where the Bees Make Honey
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Yakuza Kiwami
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|DWG*
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
