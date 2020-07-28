BPM: Bullets Per Minute Launches for PC on September 15, for Consoles in 2021 - News

Developer Awe Interactive announced the rhythm-action first-person shooter roguelike, BPM: Bullets Per Minute, will launch for PC via Steam on September 15 and for consoles in 2021.

View the official PC release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

BPM: Bullets Per Minute is a rhythm-action, first-person shooter, roguelike game where you must shoot, jump and dodge to the beat of an epic rock soundtrack. Delve into a randomly generated dungeon where one missed note can lead to your death. Gain game-changing abilities and loot powerful weaponry to defeat your ancient enemy: Nidhogg.

Fight as a mighty Valkyrie to repel the forces of the underworld from invading the world of Asgard.

Gameplay

In BPM: Bullets Per Minute, all of your actions and the actions of your enemies are tied to the beat of the music. Your enemies perform a dance-like sequence of attacks to an epic rock opera. BPM: Bullets Per Minute is inspired by retro shooters of the 90’s. It is fast, frenetic and rhythmical. You can double jump, dash, rocket jump and bunny hop to evade your opponents.

Your goal is to reach the end of randomly generated dungeons, collecting different weapons, abilities and items each time you play. These weapons and abilities can radically alter the way you play, making each playthrough unique.

You must defeat seven bosses to reach the final boss. Each boss moves and attacks in a unique way that you must learn to exploit if you want to succeed. Some attacks require you to jump over fields of lava, some to dodge fast projectiles, some to hold fast for a beat.

Key Features:

Shoot, jump and dodge to the beat while battling hordes of enemies.

Fight powerful bosses in challenging boss battles that will push you to the edge.

Explore randomly generated dungeons.

Choose from five different characters with unique strengths and weaknesses.

Wield a powerful arsenal of weapons, all with different behavior for firing and reloading to the beat of the soundtrack.

Battle a diverse array of enemies, each with unique rhythmic behaviors.

Get overpowered and fire shotgun rockets while flying through the air.

Utilize abilities that radically alter the way you play the game, from teleport to freezing bolts.

Equip over 40 items that buff your character in unique and interesting ways.

Experience an epic rock opera soundtrack.

Challenge modes for extra gameplay.

