343 Studio Head Potentially Let Slip of the Existence of a 2nd Next Gen Xbox - News

/ 467 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

It has been long rumored that Microsoft plans to release two next generation video game consoles. The Xbox Series X was officially unveiled last December and is the more powerful of the two consoles. The weaker console, codenamed Xbox Lockhart, has yet to be announced or confirmed.

Xbox Lockhart, likely to be called Xbox Series S, was reportedly going to be announced in June at E3 2020, however, with the annual event being cancelled, the official reveal has been pushed back to August, according to sources.

Chris Lee, 343 Industries studio head, might have let slip the existence of the Xbox Series S in an interview with Gameblog.fr.

Lee was asked about the differences of Halo Infinite on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X, and he said the upcoming first-person shooter will run well on "all Scarlett devices." Scarlett was the codename for the Xbox Series X before it was unveiled.

The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles