Halo: Infinite 'Absolutely Continues the Story of Halo 5' - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries during the Xbox Games Showcase last week unveiled the first gameplay footage of the Halo Infinite campaign.

Halo Infinite associate creative director Paul Crocker in an interview with Wccftech says the story of the upcoming shooter will continue the story of Halo 5: Guardians.

"Well, the balance is we want all players regardless of whether they played a Halo game, played all the Halo games, are immersed in the lore or have no idea about the lore, to be able to come on this journey and come out of it knowing a lot about Halo," said Crocker.

"It absolutely continues the story of Halo 5. It does it in ways people are probably not expecting and that is one of our goals as we create Halo Infinite we don't want. It's not the cookie-cutter approach to some of the stuff that people think we're doing. There's a lot of mystery and a lot of events that are happening around it that we want players to find, experience and learn about the Halo franchise through playing the game."

Crocker mentioned the E3 2019 trailer that focused on the pilot who ended up running across Master Chief floating in space.

"Without giving stuff away, at E3 2019 we showed our 'Discover Hope' trailer," he added. "And as you saw the pilot fantasy floating in space, those events happen after the end of Halo 5, there's a lot of things that happen between Halo 5 and Halo Infinite that led to Chief being in that predicament and all of that stuff is revealed as you play the game.

"So as I said before, the simple fact is that this is a continuation of the Halo 5 story, but it is all being designed to surprise players and do things in a different way. It's a stepping stone to us building more Halo more stories on the ring and elsewhere into the future."

Here is an overview of the game:

The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet.

Campaign: When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself.

When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself. Multiplayer: Halo’s celebrated multiplayer returns! More information coming later this year (requires Xbox Live Gold on console, membership sold separately).

Halo’s celebrated multiplayer returns! More information coming later this year (requires Xbox Live Gold on console, membership sold separately). Forge: Halo’s epic content creation tool is back and more powerful than ever. More information coming later this year.

Halo’s epic content creation tool is back and more powerful than ever. More information coming later this year. Cross-Generation Gaming: Halo Infinite provides an amazing experience across the Xbox One and newer family of consoles as well as PC with stunning graphics and world-class cross-platform play. And, on Xbox Series X as well as supported PCs, enjoy enhanced features like up to 4k resolution at 60FPS in campaign and greatly reduced load times creating seamless gameplay that usher in the next generation of gaming.*

*4K Ultra HD on Xbox One X and Xbox Series X only; compatible TV required.

Halo Infinite will launch in Holiday 2020 for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.

