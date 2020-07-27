Ghost of Tsushima Dominates the French Charts, Paper Mario Debuts in Second - Sales

/ 358 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 29, 2020, according to SELL. The Collector's Edition debuted in fourth, while the Special Edition debuted in fifth.

Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) debuted in second place. Animal Cross: New Horizons (NS) drops from first to third place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Ghost of Tsushima Ghost of Tsushima - Collector's Edition Ghost of Tsushima - Special Edition Xbox One F1 2020 Gears 5 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Nintendo Switch Paper Mario: The Origami King Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Pokemon Ultra Sun Pokemon Ultra Moon PC Death Stranding The Sims 4 Football Manager 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles