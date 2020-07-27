Ghost of Tsushima Beats Paper Mario to Debut at the Top of the EMEAA Charts - Sales

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) has debuted in first place on the EMEAA charts for week 29, 2020. Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) debuted in second place.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up one spot to third place. F1 2020 drops from first to fourth in its second week. Grand Theft Auto V falls two places to round out the top five.

Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) - NEW Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) F1 2020 Grand theft Auto V

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

