Crash Bandicoot 4: Its About Time Gets Gameplay Videos of Snow Way Out and Dino Dash Stages

posted 3 hours ago

New gameplay video of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time have been posted by several gaming outlets featuring footage of the Snow Way Out and Dino Dash stages. A first look at playable Dr. Neo Cortex was also showcased.

Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the Four Quantum masks and bending the rules of reality.

New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2.

