Earthlock 2 Announced for Xbox Series X, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 257 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Snowcastle Games has announced open-world action RPG Earthlock 2 for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.

"Earthlock 2 takes place in the same world, but will be a completely different experience compared to the first Earthlock, which was a turn-based RPG," Snowcastle Games CEO and co-founder Bendik Stang told IGN. "Earthlock 2 will have real time combat, and without revealing too much, fans and newcomers alike can expect a dynamic and unique experience providing the player with meaningful choices that will allow them to leave their mark on the world."

View the official reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Earthlock series is set on the planet of Umbra, which has stopped spinning on its axis, meaning half of the world is completely shrouded in darkness, while the other half is constantly baked in sunlight. Along the border in the middle, there is an area that gets the best of both worlds. The game’s story centres around a group of friends who must set out to find and rescue their missing family members.

Earthlock 2 will be an open-world action RPG with complex interlocking systems that work together to offer players extensive freedom to customize their own experience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles