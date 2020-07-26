PlayStation 4 vs Xbox 360 in the US Sales Comparison - Gap Remains Flat in June 2020 - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

This monthly series compares the aligned US sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox 360.

PS4 Vs. X360 US:

Gap change in latest month: 397 - PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 3,293,870 - X360

Total Lead: 1,221,558 - X360

X360 Total Sales: 34,866,419

PS4 Total Sales: 33,644,861

June 2020 is the 80th month that the PlayStation 4 has been available for in the US. During the latest month, the gap in the US between the PlayStation 4 and Xbox 360 grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when you align launches. The PlayStation 4 sold 1397 more units than the Xbox 360. However, in the last 12 months the Xbox 360 has sold 3.29 million more units than the PlayStation 4. The Xbox 360 currently leads by 1.22 million units.

The PlayStation 4 launched in the US on November 15, 2013, while the Xbox 360 launched on November 22, 2005. This does mean the holiday periods between the consoles do lineup.

The 80th month for the PlayStation 4 is June 2020 and for the Xbox 360 it is June 2012.The PlayStation 4 has sold 33.64 million units, while the Xbox 360 sold 34.87 million units during the same timeframe.

The Xbox 360 sold 45.14 million units lifetime in the US. The PlayStation 4 needs to sell another 11.50 million units to surpass the Xbox 360 in the US.

