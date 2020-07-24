Fight Crab Launches for the Switch on September 15 - News

Publisher Mastiff and developer Calappa Games announced the crab fighting action game, Fight Crab, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in North America, Europe and Australia on September 15. It will launch for PC via Steam worldwide on July 30.

Generous gods have bestowed uncanny strength and intelligence upon one of the world’s most resilient creatures—the crab. Using their newfound abilities, these shelled warriors armed themselves with weapons and now battle for control of the lands, living by one simple rule: “those who are flipped onto their shells must admit defeat.”

You are a crab. Embark on a world tour of devastation, flipping over as many crabs as possible in a quest to be crowned lord of the crustaceans! Progress through the game to unlock new playable crabs, learn powerful skills, and amass an arsenal of deadly weapons like the whip sword, nunchaku, axe gun, chainsaw, and beam saber—everything needed to crush the living shell out of the opposition! Crabs can be visually customized and leveled up to create the perfect build, suitable for any play style.

Claw through seven tutorial stages and a campaign mode with 34 stages across seven chapters.

23 kinds of playable crab, 48 different weapons and 11 unique battle arenas.

A variety of matchmaking options including one-versus-one, two-versus-two, and offline and online co-op and versus battle modes.

Unlock special skills like the fabled Kanihameha, devastating Crab Copter and more.

Build the ultimate crab warrior – level up your crab, recruit new ones, and purchase deadly weapons!

Use Joy-Con motion controls to freely manipulate limbs to punch, grab and flip your way to victory.

Use Photo Mode to capture, share and immortalize epic confrontations and intense battles.

