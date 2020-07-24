Spacebase Startopia Launches in October for PS4, Xbox One and PC, in 2021 for Switch - News

Publisher Kalypso Media and developer Realmforge Studios announced the construction management simulation game, Spacebase Startopia, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 23, and for the Nintendo Switch in 2021.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

“Help, we’re all going to d… Wha… Oh, excuse me, it seems my system is no longer up-to-date – [old memory status deleted] – so, much better… WELCOME to the Spacebase Startopia! I’m VAL, your helpful and efficient Space Station AI!

According to my records, this Station hasn’t been used at all in the last 17 years! How very strange. Furthermore, it would appear that you are the only rational life form in this Sector. Well then, CONGRATULATIONS! I hereby officially pronounce you Commander of this Space Station! Hopefully you will enjoy more success than your predecessor who, according to the logbook, er… ran into some wormlike Aliens… Oh, nothing to worry about!

To keep the same thing from happening to you, there’s a lot you’re going to have to do. Amongst others, there’s the development of further Sectors, maintenance of the three vital Main Decks as well as the customer acquisition and entertainment of our extraterrestrial visitors, who provide us with sufficient Energy for our plans for global improvement. Oh, and before I forget – it’s probably just a bug in my security protocols anyway – but my sensors are showing just loads of enemy creatures in all of the other Sectors…

So, what are we waiting for? Let’s get to work! Let us join forces to conquer space.”

Spacebase Startopia captivates with its original mixture of economic simulation and empire building strategy paired with classic RTS skirmishes and a good dose of humor. In addition to the challenging single player Campaign and the versatile battle mode, there are also competitive and cooperative multiplayer modes for up to four players. And as if maintaining the three Space Station Decks, entertaining the eight Alien races and defending against enemy invaders were not enough of a challenge, the dynamic narrator AI is not going to mince matters and commentates the events in a lovely but sharp-tongued manner.

Key Features:

The 10-mission, fully dubbed single-player Campaign will require all your skills as Commander of the Spacebase Startopia as you strive to create one of the most attractive trade and tourism destinations in the known universe.

Each of the three Decks will require your leadership skills, with the Sub Deck containing all of the Rooms vital to survival, while the Fun Deck focuses on your visitors and the flora and fauna found on the Bio Deck provides sufficient Resources for survival as well as a home to the graceful Dryads.

Prevail against your competitors, for you are not alone on the Space Station. Sabotage your opponents’ economy or attack them with your Mech Units, conduct trade and beware of Space Pirates eager to board your Station.

The dynamic narrator AI “VAL” reacts to your decisions and is always at your side in both word and deed – and the occasional extremely unqualified comment.

In addition to the extensive single player Campaign, an individually configurable sandbox mode as well as both a competitive and a cooperative multiplayer mode for up to four players awaits you.

