Fable Announced for Xbox Series X and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 656 Views
Publisher Microsoft and developer Playground Games during the Xbox Games Showcase announced Fable for Xbox Series X and PC.
"A new beginning for the legendary franchise," reads the announcement post. "Explore a land of fantastical creatures and wondrous places. Developed by Playground Games for Xbox Series X, and Windows 10 and coming to Xbox Game Pass."
View the announcement trailer below:
Could have done with more than a short CG teaser, but nice to have confirmation.
Surprised we didn't hear about a X1 port. I feel like X1 users are owed a Fable game.
Since it's not coming to xbox one, we shouldn't expect this game for at least 2 years
Not necessarily. There were several games announced for Xbox Series X not coming to Xbox One. The Medium I think is a launch title and is not coming to Xbox One. It seemed only about half the games were coming to Xbox One.
The 2-years thing was never really set in stone. IIRC he said 1-2 years, so we could see our first XbSX exclusive late 2021.
That said, the trailer was prerendered, so I'm expecting a 2022-2023 release tbh.
The medium is not published by xbox game studios, that's probably why.
