Fable Announced for Xbox Series X and PC - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Microsoft and developer Playground Games during the Xbox Games Showcase announced Fable for Xbox Series X and PC.

"A new beginning for the legendary franchise," reads the announcement post. "Explore a land of fantastical creatures and wondrous places. Developed by Playground Games for Xbox Series X, and Windows 10 and coming to Xbox Game Pass."

View the announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

